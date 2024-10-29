Legal Business

Herbert Smith Freehills: The Client’s View

Legal 500 data Herbert Smith Freehills
Herbert Smith Freehills

Lawyers and
Team Quality

82.30

Quality of partners 85.21

Quality of associates 78.16

Partner availability and engagement 83.46

All scores are global and /100.

What do clients really think about the service they receive from law firms? At Legal 500, we hear from hundreds of thousands of clients every year, rating firms on key metrics such as lawyer quality and availability, billing, and levels of communication and expertise.

The answers we receive allow us to evaluate firms using a set of client service data scores, covering Lawyers and Team Quality, Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge – all of which combine to produce an overall Client Service Score.

This article focuses on Lawyers and Team Quality, for which Herbert Smith Freehills scores 82.30.

