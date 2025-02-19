Back in the summer of 2024, a history-making election victory handed the new Labour government a strong mandate for change.

However, delivering on popular yet expensive new policies – such as an above-inflation pay rise for public sector workers and an ambitious capital investment agenda – was subsequently complicated by the discovery of a £22bn ‘black hole’ in public finances.

As such, the Autumn Budget came with changes which have left many individuals and businesses feeling worse off – though others are spying new opportunities.