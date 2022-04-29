Leader: Now more than ever, succession is paramount
The Next Generation of Dealmakers
‘People remember what you were like to deal with when the pressure was on’ – tips for building a reputation from some of the City’s top up and coming M&A partners
Marching On
A look at 2021’s biggest deals reveals a European M&A market that appears to be bulletproof. Can the resilience last?
Perspectives
Eversheds Sutherland sponsored foreword
Eversheds Sutherland practice profile
Ambition meets focus to drive growth
Eversheds Sutherland sponsored briefing
Can anything stop the M&A juggernaut?
Eversheds Sutherland sponsored briefing
The Impact of ESG on M&A Transactions
Gandhi and Associates sponsored briefing
Key Legal Mistakes to Avoid while Investing in or Doing Business in India
Epstein Rosenblum Maoz (ERM) sponsored briefing
The rise of the growth nation – six trends in Israeli corporate law
DLA Piper sponsored briefing
Netherlands employee stock option tax proposal sent back to parliament
Al-Enezee in association with EKP sponsored briefing
Key Considerations for Contracting Under Saudi Law
Addison Bright Sloane sponsored briefing
Navigating the Demands of Innovation and Market Integrity: a Panoramic View of the Fintech Regulatory Regime in Ghana