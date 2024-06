‘There is hope that 2024 will be a year of recovery for the M&A market,’ says Gavin Davies, head of Herbert Smith Freehills’ global M&A practice.

Over at FTSE adviser stalwart Slaughter and May, the firm’s co-head of corporate and M&A, Richard Smith, agrees that the firm is ‘happy’ with the way 2024 has started but admits that things are ‘still quite fragile’.