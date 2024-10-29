Legal Business

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner: The Client’s View

Posted on |
Legal 500 data Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner: The Client’s View

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Lawyers and
Team Quality

81.93

Quality of partners 84.52

Quality of associates 74.14

Partner availability and engagement 83.99

All scores are global and /100.

What do clients really think about the service they receive from law firms? At Legal 500, we hear from hundreds of thousands of clients every year, rating firms on key metrics such as lawyer quality and availability, billing, and levels of communication and expertise.

The answers we receive allow us to evaluate firms using a set of client service data scores, covering Lawyers and Team Quality, Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge – all of which combine to produce an overall Client Service Score.

This article focuses on Lawyers and Team Quality, for which Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner scores 81.93. (The rest of this article is available to logged-in users onlyIf you are unable to log in above right, please click ‘Forgot your password?’ below to gain access to the full article).

Related Content

DLA Piper: The Client’s ViewDLA Piper: The Client’s View
Hogan Lovells: The Client’s ViewHogan Lovells: The Client’s View
Eversheds Sutherland: The Client’s ViewEversheds Sutherland: The Client’s View
Revolving doors: Freshfields insolvency veteran heads for the Bar as BCLP and 2Birds beef up global ranksRevolving doors: Freshfields insolvency veteran heads for the Bar as BCLP and 2Birds beef up global ranks
Moving on up: BCLP heading for new post-merger London digsMoving on up: BCLP heading for new post-merger London digs
Pinsents, Bird & Bird, BCLP and Network Rail the big winners at the 2019 Legal Business AwardsPinsents, Bird & Bird, BCLP and Network Rail the big winners at the 2019 Legal Business Awards

More in Analysis

Hogan Lovells: The Client’s View Hogan Lovells: The Client’s View
Ashurst: The Client’s View Ashurst: The Client’s View
Herbert Smith Freehills: The Client’s View Herbert Smith Freehills: The Client’s View